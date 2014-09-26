More Protests In Ferguson Follow Police Chief's Video Apology

Hours after Ferguson Police Chief Thomas Jackson released a video apology to the family of Michael Brown, the unarmed 18-year-old fatally shot by a white police officer, clashes erupted briefly amid protests calling for Jackson's resignation.

They followed an exchange between Jackson and a group of demonstrators outside the Ferguson police station on Thursday. Jackson has said he plans to stay in his job "and see this through. This is mine, and I'm taking ownership of it."

St. Louis Public Radio's Chris McDaniel reports:

"Jackson tried to offer an apology — after having released a video apology earlier in the day — and to answer questions to protesters gathered outside of his headquarters last night. He promised changes — more training, fewer fines: 'We've gotta increase training and awareness. We've gotta get out in the community. We've gotta change the court system and the ticketing system. No, I'm serious, this is what's causing the mistrust, right?'

"His words seemed to do nothing to placate the crowd that called for his resignation."

St. Louis Public Radio has a complete report on the events here.

The Associated Press says:

"The police chief started to march with protesters around 11 p.m. Soon after, a scuffle broke out about 20 feet behind the chief and one protester was arrested. The [St. Louis] Post-Dispatch said at least three other protesters were arrested after another confrontation.

"The Ferguson Police Department spokesman didn't immediately return a call to The Associated Press early Friday."

