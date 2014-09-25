Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Airstrikes Hit ISIS Oil Plants; British Terror Arrests

By Korva Coleman
Published September 25, 2014 at 8:31 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Airstrikes Hit ISIS-Controlled Oil Refineries.

-- Radical Muslim Cleric Reportedly Among 9 Arrested In Britain.

And here are more early headlines:

Trial Delayed But Not Moved For Boston Bombing Suspect. (USA Today)

FBI Study Finds Increase In Mass U.S. Shootings. (New York Times)

Obama Names Former Ambassador To Lead U.S. Ebola Relief Efforts. (Reuters)

Cooler, Moist Weather Could Help California Firefighters. (Capital Public Radio)

Qatar Withdraws From Asian Games Over Headscarf Ban. (BBC)

Yusuf, Formerly Cat Stevens, Cancels Show Over Ticket Scalping. (Rolling Stone)

Report: FAA To Allow Filmmakers To Use Drones For Movies. (Washington Post)

Rain Could Imperil Last Game Of N.Y. Yankee Derek Jeter. (NJ.com)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
