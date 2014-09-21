For Oktoberfest-Goers In Munich, A Parade And A Party

1 of 6 — Men and women in their traditional Bavarian clothing enjoy the atmosphere at the Augustiner Beer tent after the Parade of Costumes and Riflemen (Trachten- und Schuetzenzug) in Munich. The 181st Oktoberfest will be open to the public from September 20 through October 5 and traditionally draws millions of visitors from across the globe in the world's largest beer fest.

