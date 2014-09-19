Bringing The World Home To You

WATCH: First Guy In Perth To Get Hands On New iPhone Drops It On Live TV

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 19, 2014 at 5:29 PM EDT

This morning, tech geeks around the world lined up outside Apple stores to get their hands on the latest iteration of the company's smartphone.

We've seen this scene play out before many times. The customers walk in, drop a few hundred dollars, and walk out to applause with their shiny new iPhone in hand.

This morning in Perth, Australia, however, the script was upended when 18-year-old Jack Cooksey, who was the first to purchase a phone, decided to unpack it on live TV:

The West Australian reports that the phone survived.

"Thankfully the toughened screen lived up to its promise," the paper writes.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
