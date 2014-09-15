Top Stories: International Summit On ISIS; New Ukraine Fighting

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Leaders Meet In Paris To Forge Fight Against Islamic State Militants.

-- Renewed Fighting Threatens Truce In Eastern Ukraine.

And here are more early stories:

New California Fire Destroys Homes, Threatens More. (Valley Public Radio)

Search Continues For Gunman Who Killed Pa. State Trooper. (Towanda Daily Record)

Major Hurricane Odile Makes Landfall In Mexico. (Weather.com)

Swedish Vote Propels Leftists Into Government. (New York Times)

Blast At Arizona Pet Food Plant Injures Four. (AzCentral)

China Limits "Marriage Brokerage" Websites; Links To Human Trafficking. (Reuters)

New York Wins The Miss America Title For A Third Consecutive Year. (USA Today)

Dutch Stage Tomato Fight to Protest Russian Sanctions. (AP)

