2 Troopers Shot At Pennsylvania State Police Barracks

By Bill Chappell
Published September 13, 2014 at 7:28 AM EDT

Police are searching for a shooter who opened fire at a state police barracks in northeast Pennsylvania. The attack killed one trooper and left another wounded, police say. The troopers were shot at a barracks in Pike County.

This story is developing; we'll provide updates as they come in.

From the AP:

"The shooting occurred at about 11 p.m. Friday at the barracks in Pike County's Blooming Grove, a township of about 4,000 people about 35 miles east of Scranton. Nearby Lackawanna County dispatched its SWAT team, and helicopters were seen flying over the area."

Update at 5 p.m. ET: Officers Identified

Pennsylvania State Police Commander Frank Noonan says the trooper who was killed is Cpl. Bryon Dickson; the wounded officer is Trooper Alex Douglass, who Noonan says is in stable but critical condition.

The two officers were just outside the barracks when they were attacked in an ambush that Noonan called "cowardly."

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"We are looking for the cooperation the of public," Noonan said, according to WFMZ TV. "We will not rest until this individual is arrested."

Update at 7:30 a.m. ET: A Targeted Attack, Reportedly

Police say the shooting took place during a shift change at the barracks, reports local TV news WNEP 16, which says police believe the attack was an ambush aimed at the state police.

The new details came in a Saturday-morning news conference held by Commander Frank Noonan of the Pennsylvania State Police. Police said they're still looking for the suspect or suspects; they did not release a description.

"We can't say that the situation is completely in hand," Noonan said, according to the Scranton Times-Tribune.

The wounded trooper is expected to survive.

Because of Blooming Grove's location, law enforcement agencies in New York and New Jersey are also reportedly taking part in the search.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

