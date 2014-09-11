Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Reaction To Obama Speech On ISIS; Pistorius Trial

By Korva Coleman
Published September 11, 2014 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Opinion Pages Offer Support On Plan To Combat Islamic State.

-- Judge In Pistorius Trial Rules Out Murder.

And here are more early headlines:

Ceremonies Mark 13th Anniversary Of 9/11 Attacks. (USA Today)

Missouri Lawmakers Expand Gun Rights, Limit Abortion Access. (Kansas City Star)

Texas Executes Man Who Killed His Partner, Her Brother. (AP)

U.S. Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Back From Space Station. (Phys.Org)

Report: Group Alleges Israel Committed War Crimes In Gaza. (Human Rights Watch)

Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford Has Tumor, Faces Tests. (Toronto Star)

FBI Seizes Millions In L.A. Fashion District Money Laundering Probe. (Los Angeles Times)

Actor Richard Kiel Dies; Portrayed Notorious James Bond Villain. (BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
