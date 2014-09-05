Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Pentagon Says Drone Strike Killed Leader Of Militant Group Al-Shabab

By Eyder Peralta
Published September 5, 2014 at 11:39 AM EDT

The Pentagon says the co-founder of the al-Qaida affiliate in Somalia was killed in a U.S. drone strike earlier this week.

In a statement on Friday, Pentagon Press Secretary Rear Adm. John Kirby said:

"We have confirmed that Ahmed Godane, the co-founder of al-Shabaab, has been killed. The U.S. military undertook operations against Godane on Sept. 1, which led to his death. Removing Godane from the battlefield is a major symbolic and operational loss to al-Shabaab. The United States works in coordination with its friends, allies and partners to counter the regional and global threats posed by violent extremist organizations."

As we reported, the U.S. bombed a meeting of high-ranking al-Shabab officials in the port city of Barawe on Monday.

Godane had been the commander of al-Shabab. In a statement, the White House said al-Shabab has been responsible for a long line of terrorist attacks, including "twin suicide bombings in Kampala, Uganda, on July 11, 2010, which killed more than 70 people, including one American."

The drone strike, the White House said, "reflects years of painstaking work by our intelligence, military and law enforcement professionals."

As for background on al-Shabab, here's a brief primer that was written after the militant group took responsibility for an attack on a Kenyan mall that left dozens dead.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta