'Geography Can Be Tough': Canada Trolls Russia For Ukraine Action

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published August 28, 2014 at 11:41 AM EDT

Russian troops are entering Ukraine — this much is known — but whether they are mounting a "full-scale invasion," as one Ukrainian official told CNN, or are mistakenly crossing over, as Moscow itself claims, is uncertain.

Enter Canada.

Our northern neighbor's delegation to NATO had this useful tweet to remind everyone how, in its words, "Geography can be tough."

The message has been retweeted more than 17,000 times since it was posted Wednesday morning.

Update at 3:40 p.m. ET Russian Response

Russia's permanent mission to NATO has responded to the Canadian tweet.

If you notice, the Crimean peninsula is now marked as Russian territory. Russia annexed Crimea in March, but the international community recognizes the region as Ukrainian territory.

Copyright 2021 NPR.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
