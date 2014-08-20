Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Militants Purportedly Kill Journalist; Ferguson Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published August 20, 2014 at 9:19 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Video Purports To Show Beheading Of U.S. Journalist By Militants.

-- A 'Different Dynamic' In Ferguson, But With 47 Arrests.

And here are more early headlines:

Huge Demonstrations Call On Pakistani Prime Minister To Quit. (BBC)

Kurdish Ministers Who Quit Former Iraqi Leader's Cabinet Are Back. (Reuters)

Louisiana Court Upholds Common Core, Deals Gov. Jindal Setback. (NOLA)

Landslides In Hiroshima,Japan Kill More Than 32. (Asahi Shimbun)

Salmonella Concerns Force Almond, Peanut Butter Recalls. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

New York Metropolitan Opera Settles With Last Big Union. (New York Times)

Macy's Settles Suit Over Racial Profiling At New York Store. (New York Daily News)

North Korea Insults The Face Of Secretary Of State John Kerry. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman