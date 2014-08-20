Top Stories: Militants Purportedly Kill Journalist; Ferguson Latest

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Video Purports To Show Beheading Of U.S. Journalist By Militants.

-- A 'Different Dynamic' In Ferguson, But With 47 Arrests.



And here are more early headlines:

Huge Demonstrations Call On Pakistani Prime Minister To Quit. (BBC)

Kurdish Ministers Who Quit Former Iraqi Leader's Cabinet Are Back. (Reuters)

Louisiana Court Upholds Common Core, Deals Gov. Jindal Setback. (NOLA)

Landslides In Hiroshima,Japan Kill More Than 32. (Asahi Shimbun)

Salmonella Concerns Force Almond, Peanut Butter Recalls. (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

New York Metropolitan Opera Settles With Last Big Union. (New York Times)

Macy's Settles Suit Over Racial Profiling At New York Store. (New York Daily News)

North Korea Insults The Face Of Secretary Of State John Kerry. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.