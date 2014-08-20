Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Macy's To Pay $650,000 In Settlement Over Alleged Racial Profiling

By Dana Farrington
Published August 20, 2014 at 8:30 PM EDT
Customers at Macy's flagship store in New York City say they were discriminated against. Macy's agreed to a settlement.
Customers at Macy's flagship store in New York City say they were discriminated against. Macy's agreed to a settlement.

Macy's has agreed to a settle over complaints of racial profiling in its flagship New York City store. The department store will pay $650,000, according to a statement from the New York attorney general's office.

This deal follows a similar deal earlier this month with Barneys in New York.

As with Barneys, the Macy's investigation began after the attorney general received complaints from 18 customers who said they had been racially profiled and were accused of stealing or attempting to steal merchandise.

"Recent allegations of racial profiling at some of New York's most famous stores stand as a stark reminder that the protections afforded by the Civil Rights Act of 1964 are still needed today," Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said in the press release, "and that equal justice under law remains an American ideal we are striving to attain."

The agreement requires Macy's to, among other things, designate an independent expert on anti-discrimination laws, adopt new anti-profiling policies and give additional training to employees. (Barneys is looking for an "anti-profiling consultant" of its own.)

"To be clear," a Macy's statement said, "our company's policies strictly prohibit any form of discrimination or racial profiling, and any occurrence of such behavior will not be tolerated in our organization. ...

"We at Macy's are committed to fulfilling to the ideals of diversity, inclusion and respect that our company aspires to achieve — every day, in every store and office, with every customer and associate."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Dana Farrington
Dana Farrington is a digital editor coordinating online coverage on the Washington Desk — from daily stories to visual feature projects to the weekly newsletter. She has been with the NPR Politics team since President Trump's inauguration. Before that, she was among NPR's first engagement editors, managing the homepage for and the main social accounts. Dana has also worked as a weekend web producer and editor, and has written on a wide range of topics for NPR, including tech and women's health.
See stories by Dana Farrington