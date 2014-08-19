Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Some Protests Turn Violent In Ferguson

By Korva Coleman
Published August 19, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Fresh Clashes In Ferguson, Mo., As National Guard Arrives.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Iraq Opens Effort To Retake Tiktrit From Militants. (Reuters)

Syrian Warplanes Strike Islamist Militants. (Al Jazeera)

Thousands Get Evacuation Calls Ahead Of California Wildfire. (AP)

W.H.O. Calls For Airport Screenings Of Suspected Ebola Cases. (USA Today)

Pakistani Police Arrest Dozens Of Protesters In Demonstration. (Radio Free Europe)

Potential Grows For Volcanic Eruption In Iceland. (Businessweek)

U.S. Confirms Wreckage Of Naval Ship Sunk In WW2 Off Java. (US Pacific Fleet)

