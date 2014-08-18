Cease-Fire In Gaza Reportedly Extended 24 Hours

A cease-fire in Gaza has reportedly been extended 24 hours. Talks between the two sides have been going on for weeks with mediators in Egypt. The most recent cease-fire lasted five days.

The extension has been reported by Hamas media and Egyptian state media.

"Key issues include fishing rights and access of good and people in and out of Gaza," says NPR's Alice Fordham. She tells our Newscast Desk:

"Unlike on other, recent occasions when cease-fires have expired, there were no reports either of rockets being fired from Gaza into Israel, or of an Israeli response."

More than 2,000 Palestinians have died in the recent conflict, The Associated Press reports, citing Gaza Health Ministry official Ashraf al-Kidra.

"Thousands of homes were destroyed, and tens of thousands of people remain huddled in U.N. shelters," the AP says. "Israel lost 67 people, all but three of them soldiers."

