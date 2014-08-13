Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

North Korea Fires Missiles Off Coast As Pope Lands In Seoul

By Christopher Dean Hopkins
Published August 13, 2014 at 11:36 PM EDT
Pope Francis shakes hands with upon his Thursdayarrival in Seoul. The Pontiff arrived in South Korea on the first papal visit to the Asian nation in a quarter century. During his five-day visit, Francis plans to beatify 124 Korean martyrs and encourage a vibrant and growing local church seen as a model for the future of Catholicism.
Pope Francis shakes hands with upon his Thursdayarrival in Seoul. The Pontiff arrived in South Korea on the first papal visit to the Asian nation in a quarter century. During his five-day visit, Francis plans to beatify 124 Korean martyrs and encourage a vibrant and growing local church seen as a model for the future of Catholicism.

North Korea fired three short-range rockets into waters off the country's east coast on Thursday, freelance reporter Jason Strother tells our Newscast Desk. He adds that the timing suggests a connection to either a visit by Pope Francis or upcoming U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

Jason reports from Seoul:

North Korea had been invited to send delegates to South Korea for when the Pope holds mass here this weekend. But Pyongyang declined the offer.

Human rights advocates say the North doesn't tolerate western religions. And the regime has imprisoned one American who is a Christian missionary.

The Associated Press notes that North Korea often makes noise when there are high-profile events or military exercises in the south.

North Korea this year has conducted an unusually large number of short-range missile and artillery test firings. Pyongyang has expressed anger over annual military drills between the United States and South Korea, which it says are invasion preparations.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Christopher Dean Hopkins
See stories by Christopher Dean Hopkins