Top Stories: Latest In Iraq; Gaza Ceasefire Still Holding

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq's Power Struggle: What You Need To Know.

-- Gaza Talks To Continue As Cease-fire Between Israel, Hamas Holds.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Reviewing Missouri Police Shooting Of Black Teen. (New York Times)

New Florida Election Maps Approved; Challenge Expected. (Miami Herald)

Russia Sending Aid To Ukraine, West Fears Potential For Invasion. (Reuters)

NATO Troop Member, Afghan Officers Killed In Attacks. (AP)

U.S. Woman Reaches Plea Deal In Terrorism Support Case. (Colorado Public Radio)

Calif. Firefighters Shelter As Blaze Burns Over Them, Take Minor Injuries. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.