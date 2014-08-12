Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Latest In Iraq; Gaza Ceasefire Still Holding

By Korva Coleman
Published August 12, 2014 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Iraq's Power Struggle: What You Need To Know.

-- Gaza Talks To Continue As Cease-fire Between Israel, Hamas Holds.

And here are more early headlines:

FBI Reviewing Missouri Police Shooting Of Black Teen. (New York Times)

New Florida Election Maps Approved; Challenge Expected. (Miami Herald)

Russia Sending Aid To Ukraine, West Fears Potential For Invasion. (Reuters)

NATO Troop Member, Afghan Officers Killed In Attacks. (AP)

U.S. Woman Reaches Plea Deal In Terrorism Support Case. (Colorado Public Radio)

Calif. Firefighters Shelter As Blaze Burns Over Them, Take Minor Injuries. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman