Top Stories: Iraqi Leadership Crisis; New Gaza Truce Holds

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- New Leader Of Iraq Is Nominated, As Maliki Insists He'll Stay In Office.

-- St. Louis-Area Rally For Teen Killed By Police Turns Violent.

-- Israel, Hamas, Agree To More Talks As Truce Appears To Hold.

And here are more early headlines:

Hawaii Governor Loses Democratic Primary, Senate Race Still Uncalled. (Reuters)

Rights Group Alleges U.S. Failed To Check Afghan Civilian Deaths. (Amnesty International)

Shell Hits Eastern Ukrainian Prison; Dangerous Inmates Escape. (Daily Mail)

South Korea Returning Radioactive Metal To Japan. (Yonhap)

Survey Finds Gas Prices Drop At Pumps Around The Country. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.