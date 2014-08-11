Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iraqi Leadership Crisis; New Gaza Truce Holds

By Korva Coleman
Published August 11, 2014 at 9:22 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- New Leader Of Iraq Is Nominated, As Maliki Insists He'll Stay In Office.

-- St. Louis-Area Rally For Teen Killed By Police Turns Violent.

-- Israel, Hamas, Agree To More Talks As Truce Appears To Hold.

And here are more early headlines:

Hawaii Governor Loses Democratic Primary, Senate Race Still Uncalled. (Reuters)

Rights Group Alleges U.S. Failed To Check Afghan Civilian Deaths. (Amnesty International)

Shell Hits Eastern Ukrainian Prison; Dangerous Inmates Escape. (Daily Mail)

South Korea Returning Radioactive Metal To Japan. (Yonhap)

Survey Finds Gas Prices Drop At Pumps Around The Country. (Cleveland Plain Dealer)

