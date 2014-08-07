Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Moscow To Ban Western Imports; Snowden Staying In Russia

By Korva Coleman
Published August 7, 2014 at 9:26 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Gives Edward Snowden 3-Year Residence Permit.

-- In Retaliation, Russia Bans Some Food Imports From U.S., Europe.

-- Hurricane Iselle: Hawaii Forecast to Take First Direct Hit In 22 Years.

And here are more early headlines:

Egypt Continues To Mediate Between Israel, Palestinians. (Reuters)

Cambodia Convicts Two Former Khmer Rouge Leaders. (New York Times)

U.S. And Iranian Diplomats Holding New Nuclear Talks Today. (VOA)

China Shuts Factories To Inspect For Dust After Plant Explosion. (Reuters)

Yellowstone Officials Checking If Tourist Crashed Drone In Hot Spring. (KRTV)

Canadian Theater Plans Musical Of Hapless Toronto Mayor. (Ottowa Citizen)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman