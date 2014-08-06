Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Gaza Truce Holds; U.S. General Killed In Afghanistan

By Korva Coleman
Published August 6, 2014 at 8:35 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Policeman Turns Gun On Colleagues, Killing 7.

-- Gaza Conflict: Cease-Fire Holds, As Kerry Calls For Fresh Peace Talks.

And here are more early headlines:

Sierra Leone Uses Troops To Quarantine Ebola Victims. (New York Times)

Four States Take Same Sex Marriage Bans To Appeals Court. (Detroit Free Press)

Election Results From Kansas, Missouri, Michigan And Washington State. (AP)

Trade Deals Announced At U.S. Africa Summit. (Wall Street Journal)

Death Toll Rises To Nearly 600 From China Quake. (Xinhua)

Hawaii Now Facing Prospect Of Two Tropical Storms. (NBC)

Missouri Executes Man By Lethal Injection. (AP)

It's The 69th Anniversary Of Hiroshima's Atomic Bombing. (VOA)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman