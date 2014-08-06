Top Stories: Gaza Truce Holds; U.S. General Killed In Afghanistan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Afghan Policeman Turns Gun On Colleagues, Killing 7.

-- Gaza Conflict: Cease-Fire Holds, As Kerry Calls For Fresh Peace Talks.

Sierra Leone Uses Troops To Quarantine Ebola Victims. (New York Times)

Four States Take Same Sex Marriage Bans To Appeals Court. (Detroit Free Press)

Election Results From Kansas, Missouri, Michigan And Washington State. (AP)

Trade Deals Announced At U.S. Africa Summit. (Wall Street Journal)

Death Toll Rises To Nearly 600 From China Quake. (Xinhua)

Hawaii Now Facing Prospect Of Two Tropical Storms. (NBC)

Missouri Executes Man By Lethal Injection. (AP)

It's The 69th Anniversary Of Hiroshima's Atomic Bombing. (VOA)

