Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: New Gaza Truce; Another Media Company Spinoff

By Korva Coleman
Published August 5, 2014 at 9:14 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Truce Takes Effect, Israel Withdraws Troops From Gaza.

--Following Industry Trend, Gannett Will Split Newspaper, Broadcasting Divisions.

-- In U.K., A Cabinet Official Quits Government In Conflict Over Gaza.

And here are more early headlines:

Algae Problem That Triggered Toledo Water Ban Could Worsen. (Wall Street Journal)

Second American With Ebola Enroute From Liberia To U.S. (USA Today)

California Crews Clean Up After "Apocalyptic" Storm And Mudslides. (AP)

Hurricane To Weaken To Tropical Storm, Then Hit Hawaii. (AccuWeather)

Tropical Storm Bertha Won't Strike U.S. But Will Menace Europe. (Telegraph)

China Sends Troops to Aid Quake-Stricken Province. (CNN)

Report: Nigerian Military Accused Of War Crimes. (Amnesty International)

Minnesota Child Loses Town Mayoral Race To Teen. (Toronto Star)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman