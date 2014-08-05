Top Stories: New Gaza Truce; Another Media Company Spinoff

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- As Truce Takes Effect, Israel Withdraws Troops From Gaza.

--Following Industry Trend, Gannett Will Split Newspaper, Broadcasting Divisions.

-- In U.K., A Cabinet Official Quits Government In Conflict Over Gaza.

And here are more early headlines:

Algae Problem That Triggered Toledo Water Ban Could Worsen. (Wall Street Journal)

Second American With Ebola Enroute From Liberia To U.S. (USA Today)

California Crews Clean Up After "Apocalyptic" Storm And Mudslides. (AP)

Hurricane To Weaken To Tropical Storm, Then Hit Hawaii. (AccuWeather)

Tropical Storm Bertha Won't Strike U.S. But Will Menace Europe. (Telegraph)

China Sends Troops to Aid Quake-Stricken Province. (CNN)

Report: Nigerian Military Accused Of War Crimes. (Amnesty International)

Minnesota Child Loses Town Mayoral Race To Teen. (Toronto Star)

