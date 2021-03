Top Stories: The Latest In Gaza; Toledo's Water Crisis

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Despite Tests Showing Toxins At Safe Level, Toledo Mayor Keeps Water Ban.

-- Gaza Conflict: Israel Begins Redeploying Troops.



White House Hosts Africa Summit, Includes Business Leaders. (Reuters)

Second American In West Africa With Ebola To Be Flown To U.S. (CNN)

Foreigners Leave Tripoli As Libya Militias Battle. (New York Times)

Chinese Accident At GM Parts Supplier Leaves 75 Dead. (Bloomberg)

Several California Fires Prompt State Of Emergency. (KPCC)

Southern California Storms Kill One, Trigger Mudslides. (Los Angeles Times)

Obama Spends Birthday Weekend Golfing With Friends. (AP)

