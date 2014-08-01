Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Mideast Truce Breaks; Ugandan Anti-Gay Law Overturned

By Korva Coleman
Published August 1, 2014 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning, here are some of our early stories:

-- Fighting Resumes In Gaza, As Israeli Military Says Cease-Fire Is Over.

-- Court In Uganda Throws Out Anti-Gay Law.

-- Big Data Firm Says It Can Link Snowden Data To Changed Terrorist Behavior.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Former House Majority Leader Cantor Soon To Leave Office. (Richmond Times Dispatch)

International Inspectors Working In Ukraine On Downed Plane. (BBC)

Gas Explosions In Taiwan Kill 25, Injure Scores Of Others. (Taiwan Today)

House Republicans Try To Salvage Immigration Bill. (The Hill)

FAA Limits U.S. Flights Over Iraq, Citing Fighting. (Bloomberg)

