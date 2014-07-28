Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Compromise Reached For VA Programs; Gaza Conflict

By Korva Coleman
Published July 28, 2014 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Conflict In Gaza: Here's What You Need To Know Today.

-- Lawmakers Reach Deal Intended To Fix VA System In Crisis.

And here are more early headlines:

Investigators Still Blocked From Ukraine Plane Wreckage. (New York Times)

Boko Haram Kidnaps Wife Of Cameroon's Vice Premier. (Reuters)

Russia Ordered To Pay Shareholders Of Seized Oil Firm. (Wall Street Journal)

Ebola Takes Life Of Top Liberian Doctor, Infects 2 Americans. (AP)

Lightning Strike Leaves One Swimmer Dead In California. (KTLA)

U.S. Gas Prices At The Pump Drop Over Past Two Weeks. (Businessweek)

Sarah Palin Launches Internet Channel. (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman