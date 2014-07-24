Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mideast Conflict Continues; Missing Algerian Jet

By Korva Coleman
Published July 24, 2014 at 8:46 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Authorities Lose Contact With Air Algerie Aircraft.

-- Gaza Conflict Day 17: Here's What You Need To Know.

And here are more early headlines:

Dutch Officials To Receive More Bodies From Downed Jet. (CNN)

Sudanese Woman Sentenced To Death Arrives In Italy. (Al Jazeera)

Weather Suspected In Taiwanese Airline Crash. (Wall Street Journal)

Senate Poised To Vote On Highway Trust Funding. (The Hill)

Federal Judge Overturns Colorado Same Sex Marriage Ban. (Denver Post)

Huge Washington State Wildfire Half Contained. (KING-TV, AP)

U.S. Teen Pilot Dies On Around-The-World Flight. (Indianapolis Star)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
