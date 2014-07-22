Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Plane Victims' Bodies Moved; Gaza Latest

By Korva Coleman
Published July 22, 2014 at 8:30 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Gaza Conflict Day 15: Here's What You Need To Know.

-- Train Carrying MH17 Victims Remains Arrives In Kharkiv.

-- Jakarta Gov. Widodo Wins Indonesian Presidency, Tally Shows.

And here are more early headlines:

Rain Could Help Ease Threat Of Western Wildfires. (AccuWeather)

Deadlock Ends In Cambodian Political Crisis. (Bangkok Post)

Police Find Body Of Capsized South Korean Ferry Owner. (Bloomberg)

Current, Retired Detroit Workers Approve Cuts To Pensions. (Detroit News)

Georgia Republicans Hold Senate Runoff Election Today. (ABC)

Senate Panel To Open Confirmation Hearings For VA Nominee. (The Hill)

Montana Judge Faces Reprimand Over Rape Remarks About Victim. (AP)

Chicago Cubs Suing 2 Imposter Mascots Who Misbehaved. (Chicago Tribune)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
