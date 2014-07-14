Bringing The World Home To You

With Bright Benches, London Shows Off Its Love Of Books

By Alan Greenblatt
Published July 14, 2014 at 2:12 PM EDT
Jane Headford designed this Dr. Seuss bench, which is spending the summer alongside the River Thames
Jane Headford designed this Dr. Seuss bench, which is spending the summer alongside the River Thames

Chicago had cows, St. Louis has and now London has benches that look like opened books.

The National Literacy Trust, along with public art promoter Wild in Art, has commissioned and placed around town that are painted to look like pages and scenes from famous books.

Among the artists participating are Ralph Steadman, who re-created illustrations from his 1973 edition of Through the Looking-Glass; Rae Smith, the set designer for the stage version of War Horse; and How to Train Your Dragoncreator Cressida Cowell.

In addition to the benches, which will be auctioned off in October, the project will include several literary-themed events, "such as an attempt to break the world record for the most number of people dressed as Sherlock Holmes, next to the Arthur Conan Doyle-inspired bench outside the University of London," according to Time Out.

Here are some of our favorites:

This Sherlock Holmes bench is expected to attract the detective's lookalikes
Fiona and Neil Osborne designed this salute to the 1905 classic <em>The Railway Children.</em>
<em>How To Train Your Dragon</em> author Cressida Cowell invites people to sit and "imagine dragons wheeling above you in the skies."
