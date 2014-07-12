Netherlands Dominates Brazil To Win Third Place In World Cup

Coming off of a devastating loss to Germany, World Cup host Brazil's chances at redemption were dashed by the Netherlands on Saturday. The 3-0 victory secured a third-place finish for Oranje in the 2014 World Cup.

A penalty kick at just 3 minutes in from Robin Van Persie, granted after Brazil's Thiago Silva yanked down Arjen Robben, got the Netherlands off to an early lead.

An awkward second goal in the 16th minute from Daley Blind kept that early momentum going for the Oranje. SBNation says that was Blind's first ever international goal.

According to ESPN, this was the first time Brazil has allowed multiple goals in back-to-back World Cup matches since 1970.

The Netherlands carried their 2-0 lead into halftime. A chorus of boos rained down from the stadium as the teams left the field, but all of them from Brazil for Brazil, said the New York Times.

The second half was largely uneventful, but a late-game goal just past the 90-minute mark from Georginio Wijnaldum rubbed salt in Brazil's already wounded pride and further secured the victory for the Netherlands.

Also, this happened:

That's Netherlands player Dirk Kuyt apparently getting some staples in his head to fix up a laceration suffered on the field.

