NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iraqi Government At Odds; Chinese Hackers

By Korva Coleman
Published July 10, 2014 at 8:29 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hackers In China Reportedly Targeted U.S. Federal Workers.

-- Kurdish Leaders Boycott Iraqi Government Meetings.

And here are more early headlines:

Israel Launches More Airstrikes In Gaza, Many Killed. (New York Times)

Colorado Judge Overturns State's Same Sex Marriage Ban. (Denver Post)

Georgia Spares Condemned Man's Life. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Gunman Kills 6, Including Children, In Houston Suburb. (Houston Chronicle)

Downgraded Tropical Storm Kills Several, Aims For Tokyo. (Wall Street Journal)

1 Million Gallons Of Saltwater Leak On North Dakota Reservation. (AP)

House Cat Traps Florida Couple In Bedroom. (Reuters)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
