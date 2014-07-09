Top Stories: More Israeli Airstrikes; Hamas Fires Rockets

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Israel Strikes Gaza, As Hamas Rockets Show Increased Range.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit Texas Today, But Not The Border. (AP)

VA Whistleblowers Allege Retaliation At Troubled Agency. (Washington Post)

New German Government Worker Arrested, Suspected Of Spying. (Guardian)

Iraqi Police Find At Least 50 Bodies South Of Baghdad. (New York Times)

Typhoon Neoguri Weakens As It Hits Japan, Leaving 2 Dead. (VOA)

Two Indonesian Presidential Candidates Claim Election Win. (CNN)

Bangor Police Use Stuffed "Duck Of Justice" To Attract Online Followers. (Bangor Daily News)

