Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: More Israeli Airstrikes; Hamas Fires Rockets

By Korva Coleman
Published July 9, 2014 at 8:40 AM EDT

Good morning, here is our early story:

-- Israel Strikes Gaza, As Hamas Rockets Show Increased Range.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit Texas Today, But Not The Border. (AP)

VA Whistleblowers Allege Retaliation At Troubled Agency. (Washington Post)

New German Government Worker Arrested, Suspected Of Spying. (Guardian)

Iraqi Police Find At Least 50 Bodies South Of Baghdad. (New York Times)

Typhoon Neoguri Weakens As It Hits Japan, Leaving 2 Dead. (VOA)

Two Indonesian Presidential Candidates Claim Election Win. (CNN)

Bangor Police Use Stuffed "Duck Of Justice" To Attract Online Followers. (Bangor Daily News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman