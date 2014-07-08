Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Israel Hits Hamas Sites; Japan's Super Typhoon

By Korva Coleman
Published July 8, 2014 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Israel Expands Attacks On Hamas In Gaza.

-- Powerful Typhoon Whips Japan's Okinawa Islands.

-- The One American On The Field At Today's World Cup Semifinal.

And here are more early headlines:

Afghan Presidential Contender Abdullah Claims Victory, Despite Loss. (France24)

4 NATO Soldiers, Afghan Civilians Killed In Bombing. (AFP)

Obama To Delay Returning Unaccompanied Child Migrants. (Politico)

Donald Sterling Expected In Court In Legal Battle With Wife. (Los Angeles Times)

Lesbian Vet Sues To Be Buried Next To Wife In Idaho Cemetery. (Boise Weekly)

Iranian Leader Calls For More Nuclear Centrifuges. (BBC)

Judge Gives Preliminary OK To Amended NFL Concussion Settlement. (ESPN)

