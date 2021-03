Top Stories: Israel Strikes Gaza; Former Soviet Official Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Shevardnadze, Former Georgian President, Dies At 86.

-- Hamas Vows Revenge For Fighters Killed In Air Attack.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukraine Says It Takes More Territory From Separatists. (BBC)

Montana Train Derailment Spills Plane Fuselages Into River. (KOMO)

Australia Returns Asylum-Seekers To Sri Lanka, Angering Activists. (The Australian)

Report: Some Kidnapped Nigerian Women May Have Escaped Boko Haram. (AllAfrica)

L.A. Clippers Co-Owners Battle In Court Today For Assets. (Orange County Register)

Tiny California Town Sold For Undisclosed Price. (San Luis Obispo Tribune)

Man Gored In Spain's Running Of The Bulls. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.