Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer For Wimbledon Title

By Scott Neuman
Published July 6, 2014 at 1:16 PM EDT
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles finals tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Roger Federer in their men's singles finals tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.

Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon championship in three years in a hard-fought contest that went five sets, denying Roger Federer's bid for a record eighth title.

Djokovic took the trophy in a 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 victory.

USA Today says:

"Djokovic was serving for the match at 5-3 in the fourth set but Federer broke him twice and won the set forcing the match to go the distance.

"In the final set, Federer, who served well all day, had trouble in the final game going down 0-30 and then 15-40. A backhand into the net ended the match.

" 'It was a great final, can't believe I made it to five,' said Federer. 'Wasn't looking good for a while.'

"Djokovic is now 6-1 in five-set matches at Wimbledon and Federer is 6-4."

It was the first time since 2007 that Federer, 32, and Djokovic, 27, had met for a Grand Slam title. Djokovic, who had six major titles before Sunday, last won Wimbledon in 2011. He was beaten last year by Andy Murray. Federer's last title at Wimbledon was in 2012.

Federer, along with Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Murray, have dominated the sport for nearly a decade.

The New York Times notes: "Only twice in the past 37 Grand Slam tournaments, going back more than nine years, has someone outside that Big Four won a title: Stan Wawrinka at this year's Australian Open and Juan Martín del Potro at the 2009 United States Open."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman