Clashes Erupt In Jerusalem Over Palestinian Teen's Funeral

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published July 4, 2014 at 9:25 AM EDT
A Palestinian throws a stone during clashes with Israeli police after prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in East Jerusalem on Friday. The clashes came ahead of the funeral of a slain Palestinian teenager.
A Palestinian throws a stone during clashes with Israeli police after prayers on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in East Jerusalem on Friday. The clashes came ahead of the funeral of a slain Palestinian teenager.

Update at 3:36 p.m ET

Israeli police clashed Friday with Palestinians in East Jerusalem, as Palestinians buried an Arab teenager they say was killed by Israeli extremists.

Protesters threw rocks at police who responded with stun grenades, The Associated Press reports. About 30 Palestinians and 13 Israeli officers were injured in the clashes.

Earlier, Daniel Estrin, who is reporting on the story for our Newscast unit, had the background on the story:

"The 16-year-old boy was seized from his home Wednesday in East Jerusalem and his burned body was later found in a forest. Israeli leaders condemned the killing. Police are still investigating, but Palestinians say Israeli extremists killed him. Tensions are high following the recent kidnapping and killing of three Israeli teens."

Meanwhile, there were more rockets and mortars fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets inside Gaza.

A 2-year-old cease-fire between Hamas, which runs Gaza, and Israel ended after the three abducted Israeli teens were found dead. Israel blames Hamas for their killings. Israel has also deployed troops along the border with Gaza.

Hamas officials say they are not interested in an escalation with Israel, and the Israelis say they are not seeking a war. The BBC reported Friday that Egypt had brokered a potential cease-fire between the two sides. There was no independent confirmation of that news report, but Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman called a potential cease-fire "a grave mistake."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur