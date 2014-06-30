Top Stories: ISIS Declares New State; North Korea To Try Americans

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ISIS Declares Caliphate As Iraq Fights To Retake Tikrit.

-- Two American Men Will Likely Face Trial In North Korea.

And here are more early headlines:

Heavy Rain Inundates Cedar Rapids, After Earlier Flooding. (KWWL-TV)

Expert To Lay Out Compensation To GM Switch Victims, Relatives. (New York Times)

Japan To Alter Pacifism Stance, Man Sets Himself Afire In Protest. (Japan Times)

At Least 27 Dead, Many Trapped In India Building Collapse. (CNN)

Italian Navy Finds 30 Migrants' Bodies In Packed Boat. (AP)

China Names Top Judge To Hear Environmental Cases. (Reuters)

Doctor Says Pistorius Not Mentally Ill At Time Of Girlfriend's Slaying. (Telegraph)

