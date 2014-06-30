Nominating New VA Chief, Obama Says 'We Have To Do Better' For Vets

Announcing his nominee for a new chief of the Department of Veterans Affairs, President Obama said the country needed "to do better for all wounded warriors."

"Providing the highest quality care when our veterans need it — that's your incentive," Obama said.

As expected, the president then introduced former Procter & Gamble chief Robert McDonald as his nominee to head the agency. Remember, the VA has been engulfed in controversy over allegations that the agency falsified documents and allowed sick veterans to languish in its bureaucracy. The agency's previous chief, Eric Shinseki, resigned over the scandal.

McDonald said if he is confirmed, he will work to make sure the agency is "effective, efficient and truly serves veterans."

McDonald said in his previous life, he concentrated on the customers. At the VA, he said the customers would be veterans and he would work to make sure veterans are "at the center of everything."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.