NPR Blogs

The Rockies' Very Bad Day: When A Wild Pitch Clears The Bases

By Eyder Peralta
Published June 22, 2014 at 12:26 PM EDT
Starting pitcher Christian Friedrich and catcher Michael McKenry of the Colorado Rockies collect themselves after they allowed three runs to score on a wild pitch.
Starting pitcher Christian Friedrich and catcher Michael McKenry of the Colorado Rockies collect themselves after they allowed three runs to score on a wild pitch.

We usually point out great plays on this blog.

But during last night's Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game, the play turned so messy, it is remarkable.

As The Bleacher Report explains, a wild pitch — and a subsequent throwing error — ended up costing the Rockies three runs. It'll probably rank, Bleacher Report surmises, as one of the worst defensive plays this season.

Just watch:

Needless to say, the Rockies lost 9 to 4.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta