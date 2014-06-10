Top Stories: U.S. Troops Die In Afghanistan; New Pakistan Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Possible Friendly-Fire Incident Kills 5 Americans In Afghanistan.

-- Gunmen Attack Near Karachi Airport, As Security Force Mourns Dead.



And here are more early headlines:

White House Briefs Lawmakers On Bergdahl Exchange. (Politico)

Suspected Syrian Militants Seize Northern Iraqi Government Building. (AP)

London Summit Opens On Preventing Sexual Assault During War. (BBC)

Gunmen Abduct 20 More Nigerian Women. (Bloomberg)

U.S. Foreclosures Fall To 8 Year Low In May. (Reuters)

Tropical Storm Cristina Blossoms Near Mexico's West Coast. (Weather.com)

Deadly Storms Strike Germany. (Deutsche Welle)

Sterling Changes Mind, Will Sue To Keep L.A. Clippers. (ESPN)

Spiders, Snakes Could Frighten World Cup Fans In Brazil. (Wall Street Journal)

