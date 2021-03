Top Stories: Obama Talks To NPR; Ohio Executions On Hold

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Transcript And Audio: President Obama's Full NPR Interview.

-- Judge Halts Ohio Executions, Citing Drug Controversy.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian Separatists Hold 4 OSCE Observers. (Deutsche Welle)

In Unsurprising Victory, Egypt's Sisi Wins Presidency. (BBC)

New Calls For VA Secretary Shinseki's Resignation. (Wall Street Journal)

Obama Holds White House Meeting On Kids' Concussions. (Scientific American)

Google Says Its Workforce Mostly White Men. (PC World)

UN Says Syria Won't Destroy Chemical Weapons By Deadline. (Reuters)

Baltimore Transgender Student Wins Prom Queen Title. (Baltimore Sun)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.