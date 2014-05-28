Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: Ukraine Fights Separatists; Google's Car

By Korva Coleman
Published May 28, 2014 at 8:16 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Ukraine Promises To 'Crush' Insurgency; Chechnya Denies Sending Troops.

-- Google's New Car Lacks A Steering Wheel (And Brakes).

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Lay Out Foreign Policy Vision In West Point Speech. (New York Times)

Tea Party Activists Gain Victories In Texas Runoff Elections. (AP)

Sterling Promises Fight Over Any Sale Of L.A. Clippers. (ESPN)

Pentagon Chief Opens Review Of Military Health System. (Bloomberg)

Central California Fire Grows As Crews Fight To Contain It. (Sacramento Bee)

Egypt Extends Election Hours After Few People Turn Out To Vote. (Time)

Poland's Last Communist Leader Won't Get State Funeral. (BBC)

France Dismantles 3 Migrant Camps Near Calais. (Guardian)

San Francisco Scavenger Hunt For Cash Widens. (SF Gate)

Australian IPhones, IPads Hacked, Owners Told To Pay Ransom. (Washington Post)

