Bill Murray Offers Bachelor Party Advice On Love And Life

Bill Murray dropped by a bachelor party in South Carolina this past weekend and offered up some advice.

"You know how funerals are not for the dead, they're for the living?" the comic actor says in a video posted by Deadspin. "Bachelor parties are not for the groom; they're for the unmarried."

The star of 1980s comedies and Wes Anderson movies has become something of a performance artist in recent years, turning up in unexpected places to tend bar, read poetry to construction workers, and generally interact in amusing ways with fans. An is devoted to Bill Murray sightings.

According to the New York Daily News, one of the attendees at the bachelor party at a Charleston steakhouse recognized Murray and offered to send drinks over to him. Murray declined, but he did come over and pay a visit.

Saying it was "too late" for the bachelor in question, Murray told the assembled gents that if they meet someone they believe is "the one," they should book an around-the-world trip for a year, visiting "places that are hard to go to and hard to get out of."

If you're still in love with that person by the end of the trip, Murray suggested, "get married at the airport."

