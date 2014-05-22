Top Stories: Coup In Thailand; Chinese Attack Kills Several

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Attack On Street Market In Northwest China Kills 31.

-- Coup In Thailand: Military Seizes Control Of Country.

And here are more early headlines:

Russia Signs Huge Gas Deal With China. (New York Times)

Heavy Fighting Spreads To Libyan Capital. (CNN)

Lighter Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected. (WWRC-TV)

House Bill Could Create Group Mailboxes, End Door Service. (AP)

Census Bureau Finds Growing Suburbs In South And West. (Time)

In Addition To War, Cholera Now Stalks South Sudan. (Al Jazeera)

Group To Travel Around The World In Hawaiian Canoe. (VOA)

Rocker Caleb Johnson Claims American Idol Crown. (USA Today)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.