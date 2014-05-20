Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

G.M. Recalls 2.42 Million Vehicles Over Four Different Issues

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 20, 2014 at 11:42 AM EDT
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ.
A 2008 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ.

General Motors is recalling another 2.42 million vehicles for four separate issues, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to NBC News, that brings the total number of GM vehicles under a recall to 13.6 million.

Today's recall affects vehicles including the Buick Enclave, Chevy Traverse and GMC Acadia for a seatbelt problem; the Chevy Malibu and Pontiac G6 over a shift cable; the Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV over a problem affecting the airbags; and the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra HD over a problem that may cause a fire. A more detailed list is at the car maker's website.

GM has, of course, been in the news over its failure to recall more than 2 million vehicles with ignition switch problems linked to at least a dozen deaths.

As Bill reported earlier this month, GM agreed to pay a record $35 million civil penalty over its handling of the issue. GM also agreed to change how it reviews safety issues.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

