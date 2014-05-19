Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Whoa! Watch A Spectacular Supercell Take Form In Wyoming

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 19, 2014 at 12:51 PM EDT

Sometimes some of the most destructive forces in nature can be stunningly beautiful.

On Sunday, storm chasers caught a supercell thunderstorm taking shape in Wyoming. It is absolutely spectacular — the stuff of science-fiction movies:

The crew behind the time-lapse video — Basehunters, out of Norman, Okla. — also tweeted this photograph:

If you're curious about the weather phenomenon, check out the National Weather Service's explanation. In short, supercells are responsible for "for nearly all of the significant tornadoes produced in the U.S. and for most of the hailstones larger than golf ball size."

Supercells are highly organized storms that are helped by veering winds. That means, for example, when winds are blowing from the south at the surface and from the west higher up.

h/t: Capital Weather Gang

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta