NPR Blogs

'The Play Of The Game': Watch A Boy Win Over A Girl With A Foul Ball

By Eyder Peralta
Published May 18, 2014 at 1:51 PM EDT

The game announcers called it "the play of the game." We'd be foolish not to agree.

During last night's Blue Jays-Rangers game, a boy catches a foul ball. Without a thought, he turns around and gives the ball to a much older girl, who flashes a major smile.

You're thinking, wow, what a smooth operator. But the replay reveals the kid is slicker than you imagined. Just watch:

h/t: Deadspin.

Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
