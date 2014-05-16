Top Stories: India Election Results; Russian Rocket Failure

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Landslide Win Puts Opposition Party In Charge In India.

-- Russian Rocket Fails After Launch, Breaking Up Over China.



And here are more early headlines:

One Death In Spreading San Diego Wildfires. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Turkish Mine Had No Safety Space For Trapped Miners. (Businessweek)

Nigerian Leader Calls Off Visit To Schoolgirls' Village. (Reuters)

Anti-World Cup Protests In A Dozen Brazilian Cities. (Guardian)

Report: Sterling Plans To Fight Forced NBA Team Sale, Fine. (SI.com)

Record, Catastrophic Flooding Inundates Serbia, Croatia. (Deustche Welle)

Fringe Candidates Grab Attention In Idaho Gubernatorial Debate. (Idaho Statesman)

Renowned La Scala Opera Fires Director After One Season. (New York Times)

London Skyscraper Gets Shade After Its Glass Walls Melt Cars. (Independent)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.