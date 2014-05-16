Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: India Election Results; Russian Rocket Failure

By Korva Coleman
Published May 16, 2014 at 9:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Landslide Win Puts Opposition Party In Charge In India.

-- Russian Rocket Fails After Launch, Breaking Up Over China.

And here are more early headlines:

One Death In Spreading San Diego Wildfires. (San Diego Union-Tribune)

Turkish Mine Had No Safety Space For Trapped Miners. (Businessweek)

Nigerian Leader Calls Off Visit To Schoolgirls' Village. (Reuters)

Anti-World Cup Protests In A Dozen Brazilian Cities. (Guardian)

Report: Sterling Plans To Fight Forced NBA Team Sale, Fine. (SI.com)

Record, Catastrophic Flooding Inundates Serbia, Croatia. (Deustche Welle)

Fringe Candidates Grab Attention In Idaho Gubernatorial Debate. (Idaho Statesman)

Renowned La Scala Opera Fires Director After One Season. (New York Times)

London Skyscraper Gets Shade After Its Glass Walls Melt Cars. (Independent)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman