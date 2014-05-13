Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Last Chance To See Astronaut's 'Space Oddity' Video

By Scott Neuman
Published May 13, 2014 at 6:06 PM EDT

Some of you might remember the music video rendition of David Bowie's "Space Oddity" that Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield shot aboard the International Space Station. That was a year ago, and the YouTube video he made, which is now approaching 23 million views, is set to come down Tuesday as the licensing agreement on the iconic song expires.

The social media savvy Hadfield, now a retired spacefarer, explained on Reddit that he was "working on renewing the license" but that there were "no guarantees."

The Daily Dot says the impending removal of the video has "sparked an outcry from the denizens of the Internet to save the video."

"Fans of the video responded to the news by flooding Bowie's Facebook page and Twitter feed with pleas to extend the license," the website said.

The video is brilliant and whether you've seen it before or not, you ought to take a last chance to view it.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

