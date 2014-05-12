Our Sympathies: Winter Hangs On In Colorado And Wyoming

If you were just starting to forget the pretty gruesome winter season we just lived through, remember that our friends in the west are not out of the woods: More than a foot of heavy, wet snow blanketed parts of Colorado and Wyoming Sunday into Monday.

The AP reports that the same system spun tornadoes in Nebraska and high winds across the West. The AP adds:

"Kyle Fredin, a meteorologist for the weather service in Boulder, said the weather pattern is typical for this time of year, and "it's going to be kind of the same thing pretty much through the end of June."

"Several tornadoes were reported in southern Nebraska, blowing down outbuildings, damaging homes and knocking out power. Large hail and strong winds seen in the state were expected to head south into Kansas, and a tornado watch was issued for parts of Oklahoma."

The Denver Post reports that there is reason to be hopeful. While temperatures in the city will only rise from the 20s to the 30s today, by Tuesday they could make it to the 50s.

And if you're wondering, snowfall this deep into spring is pretty common in Denver. The Post explains:

"The Mother's Day storm is late in the season, but nearly routine. The average date for the last snowfall in Denver is May 5, but snow was recorded on May 14 in 2004, May 13 in 2010, May 12 in 2005 and May 11 in 2008, according to the National Weather Service.

"The latest snowfall on record was June 12, 1947, but in 2007 snow fell on June 8. Snowfall was recorded in Denver on May 11 in 2008 and 2005."

Fine, routine. But, still, our sympathies.

