WATCH: Michael Sam, Boyfriend React To Draft Pick

After being drafted by the St. Louis Rams, Michael Sam is poised to become the first openly gay player in the NFL.

NPR's Steve Mullis already covered the news. But the historic moment was also captured by ESPN cameras. It was an emotional moment that culminated in a kiss with his boyfriend.

Here's how Andrew Sullivan describes it: "Football, masculinity, race, and love collide together — in a few, too-human moments that defy any words. It's a new world."

Here's the video:

