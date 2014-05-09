Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Moscow Displays Military Prowess; NFL Draft Opens

By Korva Coleman
Published May 9, 2014 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Shows Off Military In Red Square Victory Day Parade.

-- NFL Draft's First Round: Manziel Slides, No Running Backs Taken.

And here are more early headlines:

HHS Nominee Burwell Warmly Received By Senate Panel. (Washington Post)

Federal Appeals Court Suspends Voter ID Laws In Arizona, Kansas. (AP)

Thai Protesters Try To Bring Down Interim Government. (CNN)

It Might Take Years Before U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump Operational Again. (AP)

Some 9/11 Families Protest Plan To Move Victim Remains To Museum.(CBS)

Albuquerque Protesters Silently Confront Council Over Shootings. (Albuquerque Journal)

Eighth World Cup Construction Worker Dies In Accident. (Daily Mirror)

Macaque Monkeys Help Guard Chinese Military Base. (Wall Street Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman