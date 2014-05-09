Top Stories: Moscow Displays Military Prowess; NFL Draft Opens

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russia Shows Off Military In Red Square Victory Day Parade.

-- NFL Draft's First Round: Manziel Slides, No Running Backs Taken.

And here are more early headlines:

HHS Nominee Burwell Warmly Received By Senate Panel. (Washington Post)

Federal Appeals Court Suspends Voter ID Laws In Arizona, Kansas. (AP)

Thai Protesters Try To Bring Down Interim Government. (CNN)

It Might Take Years Before U.S. Nuclear Waste Dump Operational Again. (AP)

Some 9/11 Families Protest Plan To Move Victim Remains To Museum.(CBS)

Albuquerque Protesters Silently Confront Council Over Shootings. (Albuquerque Journal)

Eighth World Cup Construction Worker Dies In Accident. (Daily Mirror)

Macaque Monkeys Help Guard Chinese Military Base. (Wall Street Journal)

