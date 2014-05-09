Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Russia Shows Off Military In Red Square Victory Day Parade

By Bill Chappell
Published May 9, 2014 at 7:32 AM EDT
Russian soldiers march in Moscow's Red Square during Friday's Victory Day parade, a show of military might amid tensions in Ukraine following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.
Russian soldiers march in Moscow's Red Square during Friday's Victory Day parade, a show of military might amid tensions in Ukraine following Moscow's annexation of Crimea.

It's a day for patriots in Russia, where the country is celebrating Victory Day to commemorate the World War II defeat of Nazi Germany. A parade of troops, tanks and missile launchers made its way through Red Square to mark the occasion.

"It is a holiday when an overwhelming force of patriotism triumphs, when all of us feel particularly acutely what it means to be loyal to the motherland and how important it is to defend its interests," President Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian leader also said that the "iron will of the Soviet people, their fearlessness and stamina saved Europe from slavery."

The annual parade offered a chance for Russia to show off its military as a tense crisis continues to unfold in neighboring Ukraine. Putin did not directly mention Ukraine in his speech — but the BBC reports that after the parade ended, the president flew to Crimea, the region Russia recently annexed after it broke away from Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Victory Day parade, which commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background.
Pavel Golovkin / AP
/
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a Victory Day parade, which commemorates the 1945 defeat of Nazi Germany, with St. Basil's Cathedral in the background.

In Moscow, Putin watched the parade from a packed grandstand alongside other politicians and military officers, with formations of jets and helicopters flying above the city.

As more than 10,000 troops filled the square, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saluted them from the back of an open convertible limousine.

The parade comes one day after Putin supervised war games and military drills, including the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a simulated nuclear strike.

On Thursday, Russia's defense ministry announced that it will "quadruple its arsenal of long-range precision delivery platforms in the next seven years," Ria Novosti reports. The list of assets in that category includes submarines, bombers and fighter jets.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell