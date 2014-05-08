Bringing The World Home To You

WATCH: Jordanian Journalists Destroy TV Set

By Scott Neuman
Published May 8, 2014 at 8:36 PM EDT

A heated discussion between two pundit-journalists about the civil war in Syria turned into a uncivil exchange in the studio of Jordan's "Seven Stars" satellite channel.

Shaker al-Johari and Mohammad al-Jayousi were appearing on a news discussion program, when, according to The Associated Press, "the debate fell apart as al-Jayousi accused al-Johari of supporting the Syrian rebels. Al-Johari then accused al-Jayousi of taking money for supporting Assad."

The two journalists were separated by a large oval-shaped table that was picked up and used as a weapon.

First, the tabletop comes off and then the set is quickly torn apart in a scene that more closely resembles the finale of a rock concert than a news program.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

